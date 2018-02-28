Bhagat Singh national martyr, Haryana should not have problem naming Chandigarh airport after him: Punjab CM

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday underlined that “Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh is a national martyr, and nobody should have objections over naming the Chandigarh airport after him”. The statement came a day after Manohar Lal Khattar, chief minister of the airport’s partner state Haryana, reportedly disagreed with the idea.

“Bhagat Singh is not a martyr of Punjab alone. Hopefully, the Haryana CM will agree,” Amarinder said, interacting with the media on the sidelines of the passing-out function at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur on Wednesday.

Further, asked about developments in the Maur bomb blast case, Captain said investigations are at a “fairly advanced” stage; “the rest, the director general of police will explain”. DGP Suresh Arora said warrants have been issued for the identified accused.

Earlier, addressing a batch of new recruits — 18 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and 494 sub-inspectors (SIs) — the CM announced an annual grant of Rs 2 crore for advanced training of police personnel of all ranks, from constables to Punjab Police Service officers, at the best domestic and foreign training centres, “to empower them to meet the challenges of modern policing”.

Rupinderdeep Kaur was declared all-round first among probationary DSPs, Sarabjeet Kaur among the SIs, Rimpledeep Kaur in the intelligence category, while S-I Rinku stood all-round first in IT.

When he inspected the parade by the new recruits, the CM recalled that his father passed out from the academy nearly 100 years ago, while the parade had also revived memories of his own training at the National Defence Academy in 1963.

Referring to the historic Phillaur Fort, he congratulated the PPA for preserving the monument and announced a grant of Rs 3 crore for its restoration.