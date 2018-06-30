Bodies of 2 sisters with their hands tied found in Pong Dam reservoir

Bodies of two cousins from Jalandhar, who had gone missing on June 27, were recovered from Pong Dam near Talwara.

Police said bodies of Sapna and Suman were found by a passerby, who then alerted the police. Their hands were tied together, police added.

Mukerian deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravinder Singh said floating bodies were noticed by a person, who informed alerted the police. Since the area fell in the jurisdiction of the Fatehpur police station in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, bodies were handed over to them.

In the second incident, A 22-year-old youth, Kamaljit Singh, of Kayampur village, was reportedly swept away in a choe (rivulet) at Gopalian village on Thursday evening. His body was recovered on Friday morning.

He was employed at the Saanjh Kendra at Chabbewal. He had left the workplace on his motorcycle, which was recovered from the choe.

In the third incident, a 6-year-old boy Harman, was allegedly murdered in the district’s Jhanjowal village.

Son of village nambardar Kulwant Singh, Harmane had mysteriously gone missing on Thursday. On Friday evening, his body was recovered from near his family’s haveli.

It had a rope around his neck, indicating that he had been strangulated. The body had been hidden under a heap of leaves.

The Mahilpur police have registered a murder case and rounded up some suspects.,