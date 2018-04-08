Body in forest hill resort: 11 days on, Sandhu fails to join probe  

Eleven days after he was summoned, Lt Col Baljit Singh Sandhu (retd), chairman of the WWICS Group, an immigration consultancy, and owner of Forest Hill Resort in Nayagaon, failed to join investigations in the murder case of a CTU employee.

Despite non-bailable warrants issued by the Kharar court on March 31, Lt Col Sandhu has so far not applied for anticipatory bail or joined investigations. He was summoned to join investigation in connection with the murder of CTU employee Abhishek Guleria on March 27 after the three employee of the forest hill resort claimed that body was disposed off on Sandhu’s direction.

The investigators were conveyed that Sandhu may join investigations by Saturday but till the filing of the report, he failed to join investigations. The sources claimed that his last location was traced to Uttar Pradesh.

Sandhu’s statement crucial

With Sandhu evading the cops, the mystery around Guleria’s death continues. His statement is expected to play a crucial role in cracking the case, as per sources in the police. Three employees of Forest Hill Resort—identified as liasoning officer Gurdeep Bains, his assistant Tarsem Singh and security in-charge Balwinder Singh— presently in judicial custody had told the investigators that they had found Guleria’s body in the tank of the resort’s sewage treatment plant, following which they informed Sandhu, who asked them to dispose of the body.The trio allegedly wrapped the body and drove to the Pinjore-Baddi road in a Tata Pickup to dump it on the night of March 22.The police have also retrieved a video recording from of accused Bains in which a voice, which is being claimed to be that of Sandhu, to proceed as per the plan. The police would question Sandhu on basis of the statements of the accused and the voice recooprding found on Bains phone.