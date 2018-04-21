Builder held for duping Punjab govt of Rs 50 lakh

A 45-year-old builder has been arrested on the charges of forgery and cheating for allegedly duping the state government of Rs 50 lakh by forging signatures.

The accused, Gurpreet Singh Chadda, resident of Sector 50, Chandigarh, was arrested on a complaint by Mohan Singh of Mundi Kharar.

“The accused was arrested from his house in Chandigarh. He was produced before the court and has been sent to two-day police custody,” said inspector Satnam Singh, station house officer, Kharar (city) police station.

In his complaint, Mohan alleged that Chadda purchased a piece of land in 2013, registered in Mohan’s name, and floated a housing scheme under Baneet Builders and Colonizers Kharar.

“Chadda got the colony regularised under the regularisation scheme floated by the Punjab government in 2013-14 using forged documents,” Mohan alleged.

The complaint stated that Chadda, who allegedly has two passports in his name, did not disclose that he was an NRI, and had applied for colony regularisation by faking signatures of nine people, who owned the land.Accused Chadda attached three forged agreements to buy the land, police said.

The complaint was lodged in August, 2017 and after inquiry a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on April 13 at Kharar City police station.