Capt Amarinder fetes wrestler Navjot Kaur, offers her post of DSP

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh felicitated Navjot Kaur, who became the first Indian woman to clinch the gold medal in the Asian Wrestling Championship in Bishkekh, Kyrgystan, at his official residence in Chandigarh on Thursday and presented a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to her.

Amarinder Singh also offered her the post of DSP in Punjab Police, which Navjot promptly accepted.

In Amritsar, the Ambedkar Education and Cultural Society (AECS) and Saroop Rani Women College (SRWC) also honoured Navjot Kaur with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

The prize was given to the wrestling prodigy by the society’s chairman and spokesperson of Punjab Congress, Dr Raj Kumar Verka, MLA from Khadoor Sahib Ramanjit Singh Sikkhi, MLA (Amritsar north) Sunil Dutti, former Olympian wrestler Pehlwan Kartar Singh while celebrating International Women’s Day at the SRWC.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Verka said, “The society has been honouring a woman every year on the occasion of the International Women’s day for their performance in bringing laurels to the country.”

He said Navjot Kaur had done both Punjab and the country proud and he was confident that the immensely talented woman would continue to bag international medals in future too.

Making an appeal to the society, Verka said the people of the country should at least, now, understand that the girls are not less than boys in today’s world. “We should take a pledge on the day of the International Women’s Day that we should come forward to make people aware that female foeticide is a biggest sin,” he said.

Navjot Kaur said as she has been feeling proud, every woman of the country can succeed in any field by concentrating on her dreams and aims.

“If we do any work with devotion, success is certain,” she said. Senior deputy mayor Raman Bakshi, Virat Devgun, Sakattar Singh, Gurdev Singh, Sanjeev Tangri, Satnam Singh (all councillors) were also present on the occasion.