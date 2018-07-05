Capt Amarinder gets earful from high court on handling of drug cases by Punjab govt

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday got an unexpected earful from the Punjab and Haryana high court on state’s handling of drug cases.

Amarinder was appearing before the single- judge bench of justice Daya Chaudhary to record his statement in a 2002 poll case, when the judge invited his attention to the poor handling of drug cases by Punjab Police.

“We would like to take advantage of the presence of the chief minister and …to look into the matter on these aspects, so that the dispensation of justice in criminal cases could be better administered and effected by the courts,” justice Chaudhary remarked as Amarinder was about to step out of the court after the hearing.

The court observed that challans are presented in drugs cases while crucial forensic reports are still pending and reports of false drug cases are on the rise. The NDPS Act is not being followed properly by investigating agencies, justice Chaudhary observed.

Justice Chaudhary further remarked that Punjab used to be number 1 state in many positive aspects, but unfortunately it was today occupying this position in a negative sense due to drug menace. “Everyone hopes that Punjab would regain its old glory,” the judge remarked.

On his part, Captain said the government was serious about the issue and he was personally looking into it.

Amarinder had appeared to record his statement in a 2002 case in which one Harkirat Singh had challenged his (Captain’s) election from Patiala assembly segment.

A government spokesperson said the judge had merely taken advantage of the chief minister’s incidental presence in her court to request him to look into the matter of strengthening the prosecution methods in criminal cases.