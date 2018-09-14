Chandigarh administration invites objections from public on solid waste bylaws

The Chandigarh administration has issued a draft notification seeking objections from the public on solid waste bylaws that propose to impose uniform waste collection charges and fine for littering and failure to segregate waste.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said citizens can submit their objections in response to these proposed bylaws within a month. “We will then decide on changes, if any, before asking the administration to notify the bylaws,” he said.

After the Supreme Court rap, the Chandigarh administration last Tuesday notified the solid waste management policy, giving itself two years to make the city garbage-free and ensure 100% waste segregation besides scientific processing of the entire refuse. The bylaws will help it achieve its target by ensuring compliance. The MC House has already approved these bylaws in July.

According to the draft notification, collection charges have been fixed between Rs 50 and Rs 5,000, depending upon various residential to non-residential categories. It is set to pinch those residing is 10-marla houses and above as they will have to pay Rs 200 per month instead of Rs 100 decided earlier. Even shopkeepers will have to pay Rs 500 instead of Rs 50 to Rs 250 decided earlier. As far as penalties are concerned, there are 15 types of violations proposed under the bylaws.

Traders, residents object to high rates

A delegation of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) met mayor Davesh Moudgil on Thursday and requested him to rationalise the collection charges. CBM president Anil Vohra said they will file objections to seek rationalisation in the high rates. Even penalties are on the higher side, he said.

Baljinder Singh Bittu, president of the Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC), too opposed the high rates and said the body will submit objections.

The MC chief said the provisions will be implemented upon notification.

“But we will not immediately impose the fine as our first priority is to involve the citizens in waste segregation and then to set up the required infrastructure,” he said.

MC needs 1,150 twin bins to meet norms

Meanwhile, a latest MC survey has revealed that it is grossly short of twin bins (for segregation) in public and commercial places, according to the latest norms of the Centre to achieve garbage-free city tag.

A city must have one twin bin (for dry and wet waste) every 50m in commercial, public and tourist places. This is important to stop littering. In order to achieve it, the MC needs 1,150 twin bins in various parts of the city. The cost of one twin bin is Rs 5,000. The MC’s health and sanitation department will table the agenda for financial approval at the Friday’s House meeting.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 10:26 IST