Chandigarh airport to be opened for three days for governors’ meet in May

The Chandigarh international airport would remain open for three days from May 18 to 20 for the governors’ conference, which will be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and governors of different states.

As a result, the closure window of the airport has been extended up to June 4. Last month, the Centre had told the court that the airport would remain closed between May 12 and May 31.

“The governors’ meet will be held from May 19 to May 20. A communication was received from secretary of the President asking the authorities to keep the airport open for operation for two days. In view of this, the airport will remain open from May 18 to May 20,” assistant solicitor general Chetan Mittal told the Punjab and Haryana high court during the resumed hearing of a petition on infrastructural deficiencies at the airport. Mittal said that airlines can also operate on these three days if they wish to.

Now, the court has asked the Centre to apprise it by April 17 whether the closure window could be reduced by one day to June 3.

Earlier in February, the airport was closed for two weeks from February 12 to February 26 for runway upgrade. The upgrade work started in October, 2017. The airport operates 28 flights, three of them to Dubai, Sharjah and Bangkok. The remaining operate in the domestic circuit between Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Srinagar, Leh, Jammu and Jaipur.