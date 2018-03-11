Chandigarh boy’s ‘thank you’ card moves Supreme Court

So moving was the “thank you” note from a 10-year-old Chandigarh boy that Supreme Court made his handwritten postcard a part of its order on his parent’s divorce.

“God always has something for you: A KEY for every problem, A LIGHT for every shadow, A RELIEF for every sorrow and A PLAN for every tomorrow,” said the boy’s note.

The child, present in court during the hearing on March 5, was thankful to the court after the long-drawn divorce battle between his parents, who are both from the legal fraternity, came to an end, seven years after it began in 2011.

Granting divorce to the couple through mutual consent, the court ruled that they need not wait for another six months, and that it was convinced that the couple had taken a conscious decision, uninfluenced by any extraneous factors. The court also directed them not to file fresh cases on dispute without its permission.

The couple had 23 civil and criminal cases going on in Punjab and Haryana high court and various other district courts, including some in Chandigarh. Married in 1997, the couple also has a daughter.

“This is a rich encomium paid to the court by the son of the appellant and respondent. The little one present in court today is exuberantly happy and sought liberty to present a handmade card expressing his joy on the settlement of all disputes and litigations between his mother and father,” justice Kurian Joseph said in his order while referring to the child’s note.

“What has been closed is not simply 23 cases; in the background of both the parties, they would have easily gone for many more litigations in the coming years,” justice Joseph observed, reminding courts that they should make an endeavour and persuade the parties in arriving at a settlement.