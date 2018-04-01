Chandigarh doctor charged with wife’s murder; was initially booked for abetting suicide, torture

A local court on Saturday charged a doctor and his father of murder in the case of abetting the suicide of the former’s wife who they allegedly tortured to extract money to open a hospital.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Poonam R Joshi charged Dr Vipul Mittal, 38, and his father Dr Bal Krishan, 60, residents of Sector 33, with murder and criminal conspiracy based on the statement of the victim’s father, Rishi Kumar, 60.

The duo was initially charged with Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sakshi Mittal, 33, also a doctor, was found hanging in her marital home on November 6, 2015. Her husband and father-in-law were booked for abetment to suicide and cruelty towards a married woman on her father’s complaint.

Kumar informed the court that the accused had murdered his daughter after conspiracy. His application mentioned that Sakshi’s feet were touching the ground, and there was a window in the room that the father-son duo used to escape after killing her.

It was also pointed out that the deceased’s laptop, mobile phone and other belongings were missing. Hence, it was pleaded that there was enough evidence to establish a murder conspiracy.

Kumar’s counsel Terminder Singh said, “The court amended the charges since the police didn’t investigate the matter properly. Also, the height of the fan was too low and hence there is no way she could have committed suicide by hanging.”

However, the defence counsel opposed the plea, terming it a strategy to delay the trial by virtue of which the accused were suffering.

In his complaint to police in November 2015, Kumar had alleged that his daughter Sakshi Mittal was regularly tortured by her husband and her in-laws for bringing less dowry.

He had stated his daughter didn’t allow them pay any more dowry as being an MD herself, she will earn and do the needful. Eventually, they started pressuring her to bring money for a hospital that her husband and his father wanted to build.

The victim called her father twice on November 6, 2015, stating that she was being tortured. But in another call, she said she was fine and they shouldn’t worry. This was followed by a call from Vipul, telling Kumar that his daughter was no more.