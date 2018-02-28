Chandigarh restaurant manager waylaid, robbed at gunpoint

A restaurant manager, who was returning home on his motorcycle, was waylaid and robbed at gunpoint by two car-borne miscreants on the road separating Sector 5 and 8 and robbed of Rs 10,700 on intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Surinder Singh (42), a resident of Nayagaon, who works as a manager in Garam Dharam, Sector 26. He was returning home on his motorcycle when the miscreants stopped him at around 12.40 am. Singh was stabbed in both his legs and then subsequently dropped along the roadside near the under construction Kharar national highway an hour later.

“I was going home on a motorcycle when two men stopped me. One of the accused got down holding a knife in one hand and a pistol in another. The man coked the gun at me and asked me to sit in the car,” the victim said.

The accused took his mobile phone and a wallet containing Rs 10,700 and his ATM card before dumping him. They also asked him for his ATM pin. The victim managed to his mobile phone back and called the police after he was dumped.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Kharar, from where he informed his colleagues, who rushed to the spot. The victim was later shifted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

A case under sections 341( wrongful restraint), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 392 ( robbery) of the IPC and under the Arms Act was registered against unknown persons at the Sector 3 police station.