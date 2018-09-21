Chandigarh youth held guilty of raping 16-yr-old

A local court on Friday held a 23-year-old youth guilty of abducting and raping a minor girl last year.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Poonam R Joshi will pronounce the quantum of sentence against Pappu Kumar Thakur of Burail village on September 26.

On August 21 last year, a woman approached police to report that her 16-year-old daughter was missing since August 16.

As the mother suspected that someone had kidnapped the girl, police registered a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On September 11, the woman again approached police along with the girl, stating that she had been kidnapped and raped.

The girl told police that Pappu had kidnapped her and taken her to Mohali, where he raped her. The accused dropped her back on August 22, but the family did not approach the police immediately.

Pappu was arrested on September 12, and Sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act were added to the FIR. After listening to the arguments, court held Pappu guilty.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 20:55 IST