Congress sweeps Ludhiana MC polls, wins 62 out of 95 seats

The Congress won the Ludhiana municipal corporation elections by a huge margin, winning 62 out of the 95 seats on Tuesday. With this, the party has won a majority in the MC house after a gap of 10 years. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) alliance, which had the reigns of the MC since the last two terms, could bag only 21 seats.

The elections also brought a setback for MLA Simarjit Singh Bains-led Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), which contested the polls in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Seven out of 59 candidates of the LIP won while the AAP could secure only one seat. The AAP contested the MC polls for the first time in Ludhiana. AAP candidate from ward number 11 Balwinder Kaur, wife of AAP district president Daljit Singh Grewal, is the lone winner among the party candidates. Four independent candidates also clinched victory.

Meanwhile, Pushwant Kaur Gohalwaria, wife of former mayor Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria of SAD, also lost her seat. She was contesting from ward number 41. Charanjit Kaur of Lok Insaaf Party.

SAD candidate from ward number 3, Ninderjit Kaur Dhillon, wife of former MLA and district president of SAD Ranjit Singh Dhillon, lost to Congress candidate Pallvi Vinayak of the Congress.