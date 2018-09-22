Consumer court issues conditional arrest warrant against Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman

The district consumer forum on September 17 issued a conditional arrest warrant against Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) chairman Diprava Lakra, who is also municipal corporation’s commissioner, for having failed to comply with court’s orders.

“Today case is fixed for compliance of order but no compliance has been made by the opposite parties (local bodies secretary and Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman), so accordingly arrest warrant of the JD no.2 (JIT chairman) be issued for 23/10/2018,” the court orders read.

Complainant Anjana Verma had approached the court on July 25, 2016, complaining that even after making complete payment of the LIG flat under Vikas Scheme in January 28, 2014, (popularly known as Bibi Bhani Complex ), Guru Amar Dass Nagar, announced by the department in 2006, the Jalandhar Improvement Trust had failed to give the possession.

On May 28, the court had ordered the Jalandhar Improvement Trust to refund Rs 6.68 lakh with 12% per annum interest from January 28, 2014 and a compensation and litigation fee of Rs 35,000 to Anjana Verma, within a month of receiving the order, for causing her mental torture.

The complainant told the forum that she had taken a loan and is still paying instalments of the said amount.

But even after the period of six years, the project is still incomplete due to negligence in services of the JIT, causing her financial loss and stress.

However, even after six months, the Jalandhar Improvement Trusthad not complied with the consumer court orders, inviting the September 17’s orders.

Notably, the Jalandhar Improvement Trust is always surrounded by controversy, ranging from its prime property being put on auction by the Punjab National Bank (PNB) for not clearing up the loan to its official recently caught by the vigilance department for taking bribe and for its series of incomplete projects.

Diparva Lakra could not be reached for comments.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 10:39 IST