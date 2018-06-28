Cops need to evolve as fast as criminals, says new Chandigarh DGP

UT police will have to give their 200% to eradicate street crime in the city, new director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Baniwal said after joining office on Wednesday.

“Times are changing and so are the ways of criminals. Police need to evolve as well, and that too quickly,” said Baniwal, while briefing the media.

“Street crime has a huge psychological impact on the mind of citizens. The crime cannot be eradicated fully, but the police need to stay on top of it, and that will be my focus,” he said.

Petty crimes like snatching, burglaries and motor vehicle thefts are one the rise in the city. The Punjab and Haryana high court has come down heavily on the police for their failure to curb these crimes.

Expressing concern over the rising number of incidents of chain snatching, HC had summoned senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagdale on March 21. Baniwal’s predecessor Tajender Singh Luthra was also summoned on May 20 for “shoddy probe” by the special investigation team (SIT) of UT police in the Haryana Civil Service (judicial) paper leak case.

The new DGP also stressed on the fact that the police needed to win back the confidence of citizens. “Corruption in the force leads to deterioration or lack of confidence among citizens, and UT police will have to join hands to earn it back.”

Baniwal, a 1989-batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) officer, was previously posted in Delhi as special commissioner, women safety, modernisation and communications. He was appointedChandigarh DGP after Union ministry of home affairs passed the order on June 14.

“Women, children and senior citizens are a major part of the city, and we will be innovative in our approach to make the city safer for all,” he said.

When asked about the merger of UT cadre with the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) and the controversy surrounding the recent transfer of cops by his predecessor Luthra, Baniwal said, “ I’m yet to go through the files of these issues, so I cannot comment on them.”