Couple dupes jeweller in Ludhiana, purchase gold jewellery worth lakhs with fake currency

A couple allegedly duped a jeweller in Ludhiana by giving him fake currency notes of ‘Entertainment Bank of India’ for the purchase of 56gm of gold jewellery worth Rs 1.90 lakh.

The shop owner Shyam Sundar Verma said that he came to know about fake notes after the couple left.

“A couple came and showed their interest to buy gold jewellery. Once the price was calculated, they handed me notes wrapped in a polythene bag and left in a hurry. After they left, I discovered the notes to be fake. The notes had ‘Entertainment Bank of India’ written on it in place of Reserve Bank of India,” Verma said.

“It took me years to start this business and I have lost everything. I am not sure how can I recover from this severe loss,” he added.

The CCTV clips procured by the police revealed that the couple arrived in a car which did not have a registration plate on it.

An FIR has been registered against the couple at Jodhan police station and a hunt is on to nab them.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 14:39 IST