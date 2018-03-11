Despite Punjab CM’s tough stance, no let up in illegal mining in Dera Bassi

Two days after Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh cracked the whip on alleged nexus of top officials with illegal mining mafia in the Dera Bassi, the district administration on Saturday discovered illegal mining operations on about 10 acres in Mubarakpur village of Dera Bassi, and ordered registration of criminal cases against those involved in the unauthorised activity.

“A JCB machine that was being operated without a registration number or permission in Mubarakpur has been impounded. Certain sites where culprits had stocked sand and other material was also spotted in Kakrali and Mubarakpur villages,” said additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Charandev Singh Mann, who led a team of senior officials to inspect various sites for illegal mining.

Mann has directed the revenue officials to identify the farmers who owned the land in question, and lodge FIRs against them. Besides, they have been asked to prepare a report and maps of the sites where mining was detected.

On Thursday, Amarinder had ordered a vigilance inquiry into the alleged nexus and also directed that the sub-divisional magistrate, deputy superintendent of police and station house officer of Dera Bassi be shifted out from their postings till the probe was complete.

Clarifying that senior officials will be held responsible if illegal mining continued, the CM had also directed the deputy commissioners and SSPs to expand the ambit of their investigations to cover the owners and actual bidders of the mines, as well as owners of the equipment used.

Meanwhile, acting on the complaint of a mining department official, Baljeet Singh, Zirakpur police have registered a case of illegal mining against five persons. The official had complained that during checking, Amanpreet Singh, Anil Rana, Amitoj Garg, Ramesh Singla and Jangi were found operating a JCB machine without permission near a marriage palace at Singh Pura village in Zirakpur. Further investigation is underway.