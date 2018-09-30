Dhindsa sacrificed his career due to Badals’ misdeeds, says Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Congress president and Gurdaspur MP Sunil Jakhar said on Sunday that senior Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa sacrificed his political career due to the misdeeds of the Badals and demanded that they should show courage by giving the party’s responsibility to a competent leader.

Dhindsa had on Saturday resigned as the party’s secretary general and from its core committee, citing health reasons.

In a statement, Jakhar said Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal should have resigned for his misdeeds with the “Panth”. He accused former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir of stabbing in the back of the “Panth” many times during their political career.

Jakhar said though Dhindsa’s resignation is an internal matter of the SAD, but by doing so, Dhindsa has proved that his conscience is still alive.

He said Badal has talked about sacrifice many times during his political career, but every time he used to take sacrifices of people who came in the way of the political path of his or his son. Dhindsa’s resignation is also the sequel to such sacrifices,” Jakhar added.

“It would have been better if the Badal family itself comes forward and apologise for their acts against the ‘Panth’ and showed the courage of giving the responsibility of this historical party to any competent leader,” Jakhar said.

Jakhar, along with cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, also visited the family of Lance Naik Sandeep Singh, who died during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, at his native village Kotla Khurad in Gurdaspur.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 21:01 IST