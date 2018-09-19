Dismiss Capt Amarinder govt for colluding with radicals: SAD-BJP to governor

A joint delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday urged Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore to dismiss Amarinder Singh-led Congress government for violating its oath of office by “conspiring with radical elements”.

They also demanded that a CBI inquiry be conducted to unmask the conspiracy to destabilize peace and communal harmony in Punjab.

The joint SAD-BJP delegation, which was led by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP State president Shwet Malik, also urged the Governor to direct the state government to take strict action against “self-styled jathedars” who it said were “dancing to the tunes of anti-national forces and conspiring to push the state back into an era of darkness”.

Sukhbir said government allowed these people to hold “sham protests” under police protection in Faridkot on the day of the September 16 rally and the police also remained a mute spectator when SAD activists and vehicles were attacked by them. They also accused the Congress of “unleashing goondaism to capture the block samitis and zila parishads in the state which go to the polls on September 19.

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar hit back saying SAD-BJP are themselves the major threat to the peace and harmony of state.

Jakhar said the SAD and BJP are unnerved by their impending rout in tomorrow’s elections. “They are now making baseless allegations. The SAD-BJP must first recall their own tenure of 10 years, when goons had a free run. Even now, it is SAD which tried to disturb peace by holding Faridkot rally. But their conspiracy was foiled as no violence took place,” he added.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 09:07 IST