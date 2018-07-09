Drug addict held for killing mother in Jalandhar village

A 35-year-old drug addict was arrested on Sunday for killing his mother four days ago at Haripur village in Adampur, a sub-tehsil in Jalandhar.

The accused Dharamvir Singh, 35, was also an alcoholic and he committed the crime under the influence of liquor, said police.

Addressing a press conference superintendent of police (investigation) Balbir Singh said the accused hit his mother Dyal Kaur, 61, with a stick, killing her on the spot. Dharamvir was depressed over not getting married, the SP said.

On Saturday, Dharamvir’s father Gurdeep Singh told the local media that he was a drug addict and used to beat them up them for money.

The SP said that the accused confessed to the crime and told the police that on Wednesday night, he had a verbal tiff with his mother and he hit her with a stick on her head.

The SP said that accused later stuffed the body in a gunny bag. The matter came to light when accused father came home on Saturday and noticed a foul smell.

Neighbours said Gurdeep was living with his friend due frequent quarrels in the house.

A case under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian penal Code has been registered against the accused.