Drunk man falls from 3rd floor in Mohali, dies

A 20-year-old man died after falling from the third floor of a house in an inebriated state at Shahimajra village in Mohali late on Saturday night. His friend also fell and was seriously injured while trying to save him, said police on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sudama, a resident of the Industrial Area, Phase 3, here. He belonged to Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh. The injured friend — Lakshmi Narayan, 22 — is a resident of Shahimajra.

Police said Sudama was visiting his friend’s house in Shahimajra.

They were consuming liquor when Sudama suddenly lost his balance while leaning on the balcony grille and fell, said a cop investigating the case.

Sudama’s head hit the ground, leading to his death. Lakshmi Narayan, however, landed on a motorcycle. The two were rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital, where Sudama was declared brought dead and his friend was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Police said prima facie it looks like an accidental death, but they are probing the matter. Further proceedings will take place once the victim’s family arrives in Mohali.

Blurb: Friend also injured after landing on a bike while trying to save him