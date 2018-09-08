Ex-SGPC general secretary held for hurting religious sentiments

Police on Friday arrested former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Bhaur after a video in which he is allegedly seen using objectionable language against Dalit-dominated Dera Sachkhand Ballan leader and Guru Ravidas follower Ramanand Dass surfaced.

Ramanand was murdered in the Austrian city of Vienna in 2009.

A case was registered under Section 295-A (malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) of the IPC and Section 66-A of the Information Technology Act against Bhaur.

The move came after hundreds of members of the Ravidassia community gheraoed Bhaur’s residence at Banga and raised slogans against him.

A team led by Banga DSP Deepika Singh rushed to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. Deputy inspector general (DIG, Ludhiana range), also visited the protest site. He said Bhaur was nabbed in Mohali. Satpal Kahlon, the complainant, said the video has hurt the sentiments of their community.

“We suspect that Bhaur is behind the murder of Guru Ramanand Ji,” he stated.

Bhaur joined the AAP ahead of 2017 assembly polls but has been politically inactive since. Ahead of the SGPC president’s elections last year, he had formed a outfit, Panthic Front.

