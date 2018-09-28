Father of Faridkot rape victim booked for sexual assault

The father of the 2012 Faridkot abduction and rape case victim has been booked for allegedly raping a 26-year-old Nepalese woman by promising her a government job.

The victim had filed a complaint at the Faridkot city police station on August 31 that the accused raped her at his house. The district police then constituted a special investigation team (SIT) led by SP(H) Gurmeet Kaur, who recommended registration of a case against the accused.

On August 31, Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the convict in the Faridkot minor’s rape case, Nishan Singh (who is serving life sentence) and his mother Navjot Kaur, to pay ₹90-lakh compensation to the victim and her family.

The victim (Nepalese woman) alleged that she came in contact with the accused in 2016 when she was working at a showroom where the accused was a frequent visitor. “We started talking over the phone and became friends on the social media,” she said in her complaint. In July this year, the accused allegedly called the victim and offered to provide her a government job.

“On August 31, the accused called me and told that some government officials were at his house and I should come with the certificates to prove my educational qualifications. When I reached his house, he made me drink juice. Later, the accused raped me, shot my video and threatened me not to open my mouth,” the victim said in her complaint.

The victim’s medical examination was conducted at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot. The victim also approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which issued a notice to the state, seeking a reply on the matter.

Faridkot superintendent of police (headquarters) and SIT chief, Gurmeet Kaur said, “We have registered a case against the accused on the basis of prima facie evidence provided by the victim. We have sent the swab samples to a laboratory and further action will be taken on the basis of the reports.”

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 22:17 IST