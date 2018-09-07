Founder of NGO that gives the homeless a roof wins Neerja Bhanot Award

The 27th Neerja Bhanot Award will be conferred on Sister Luci Kurien of Pune, onSeptember 7 at PHD Chambers, Sector 31.

The award was instituted in the memory of Neerja Bhanot, the brave senior flight purser who died saving the lives of passengers on board Pan Am Flight 73 that was hijacked in September, 1986. The award consists of a cash prize of ₹1.5 lakh, a citation and a trophy.

The criteria of the Neerja Bhanot Award is that the recipient must be an Indian woman who, when subjected to social injustice, faces the situation, overcomes it with guts and grit and then helps other personsin social distress.

In 1997, Sister Lucy Kurein founded Maher, an interfaith non-governmental organisation in Pune. Today, it has 43 homes for the needy in Maharashtra, Kerala and Jharkhand. It is home to 300 women, 860 children and 72 men. Besides this, the NGO has also started 13 kindergartens, 11 tuition classes and 552 self-help groups, all of which it uses as a medium to spread awareness in villages regarding pertinent issues facing the country such as female infanticide, AIDS awareness, gender bias etc. She has received many national and international awards.

