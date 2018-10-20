Four hatching plan to kidnap 14-year-old boy arrested in Ludhiana

Police arrested four men who had allegedly hatched a plan to kidnap a 14-year-old boy here on Thursday.

The police recovered a tape roll, rope, sharp-edged weapon, a toy pistol and a three-wheeler from their possession. It was a man who heard the accused at a liquor shop discussing their plan to kidnap someone. He then informed the police.

The accused told the police that their motive was to earn some easy money.

Jagtar Singh, 32, of Gopalpur village, Dehlon; Jasvir Singh alias Jassi, 31, Manjeet Singh, 28, and Sukhpreet Singh, 30, of Khanpur village were nabbed. Jagtar Singh and Jasvir Singh are masons, while Manjeet Singh and Sukhpreet Singh work as labourers. The accused had planned to demand Rs 6 lakh ransome from the parents of the child, said police.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP- city 2) Surendra Lamba said Jagtar Singh was the mastermind of the conspiracy. He got the idea of kidnapping from crime serials on the television.

The ADCP added that Jagtar had worked in the house of Sandeep Singh of Gopalpur village, who owns orchards. He hatched a conspiracy to kidnap his teenage son and involved Jasvir Singh and two other accused.

The ADCP added that the accused had made a failed attempt to kidnap the child two days ago. They hired a three-wheeler on rent for Rs 1,000 per day to carry out the crime.

“Jagtar asked Jasvir to arrange a sharp-edged weapon, a piece of rope, tape and a toy pistol. He told them to bring the boy to him and he will take care of the rest of the things,” said the ADCP.

An FIR under Sections 364-A (kidnapping for ransom), 115 (abetment of offence), and 34 (Act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at Shimlapuri police station.

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 13:53 IST