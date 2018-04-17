400 kg charas, Rs 17 lakh seized in Sangrur, two held

The police have arrested two people with four quintals (400 kg) of charas, 250 intoxicant tablets and Rs 17 lakh on the outskirts of Maanwala village near Dhuri on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said: “The accused brought the contraband from neighbouring Haryana. This was their second attempt, but acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the accused who were transporting the contraband in a pick-up truck having a Haryana registration number.”

The accused have been identified as Pritpal Singh, alias Mani, of Tohana in Haryana, and Sham Lal, alias Kala, of Sangrur.

“The main accused, Pritpal, who deals in tobacco products in Tohana, supplies drugs in Sangrur and Branala districts. Kala used to purchase charas at Rs 800 per 10 grams and sold it at Rs 1,200 per 10 grams here,” the SSP said.

Police have also identified one Ashish Kumar of Barnala whom Pritpal was going to supply drugs.

“Pritpal told police that he collected Rs 17 lakh from his consumers. But the police are probing about his links with drug suppliers in Punjab and Haryana,” added the SSP.

A case under Sections 21, 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Sadar police station in Dhuri.