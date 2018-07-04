From cops to clerks, Punjab orders mandatory drug tests for all govt employees

In bid to curb the abuse of narcotics, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered mandatory drug tests for all government employees, including police personnel, through every stage of their service.

The chief minister has directed the Chief Secretary to work out the modalities and have the necessary notification issued.

According to an official spokesperson, the Chief Minister has ordered mandatory drug screening in all cases of recruitment and promotions, as well as in the annual medical examination required for certain employees.

Punjab has nearly 3.5 lakh government employee and drug tests are already mandatory for the recruitment of constables and sub-inspectors in Punjab Police. A recent decision also made the test mandatory for gun licences.

The test for police recruits looks morphine, amphetamine, marijuana), benzodiazepine (sleeping pills), propoxyphene (pain killers) and other drugs.

The order came on a day when the Chief Minister formally communicated his Cabinet’s recommendation to the Centre, seeking amendment to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to provide for the death penalty for first-time drug smugglers too.

However, questions were raised on social media why dope tests were not made mandatory for necessary for legislators and ministers.

Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Minister, Tript Rajinder Bajwa, who on Tuesday advocated the need to make drug tests mandatory for Punjab Police officers, said after the CM’s announcement that he would also go for a dope test on Thursday.

“I am going to get my dope test done to set a precedent. I don’t demand to make this compulsory. But I feel all politicians should listen to their conscience and get their dope test done,” said Bajwa.