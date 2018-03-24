Gang of six women held for stealing wedding clothes from shop in Ludhiana

The Division Number 1 police arrested a gang of six women for allegedly stealing wedding dresses from a shop in Karimpura Bazar on Saturday. Police say that the women used to recce shops in the daytime by impersonating as customers and then break in at night.

The accused have been identified as Radha, Babita, Poonam, Jyoti, Pooja and Kaushalya—all residents of Dr Ambedkar Nagar. The police have recovered as many as 36 expensive lehangas and saris from their possession. They had allegedly stolen these from a shop in Karimpura Bazar.

Inspector Birbal Singh, the station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 1 police station, said that on Friday, a shopkeeper Inderpal Singh of New Kundanpuri, complained that his garment shop in Karimpura Bazar was burgled on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Inderpal came to know about the incident on Friday morning when his neighbours informed him. When he reached the spot, he found that the locks of the shops were broken and some wedding clothes were missing. He immediately informed the police.

Inspector Balbir Singh said that the shopkeeper told him that a group of six women has come to the shop on Thursday afternoon to buy wedding dresses, but they left without purchasing. He suspected that the women could have been involved in the burglary.

He told the police that the women were addressing their leader woman as Radha.

“On Saturday, the police spotted a group of women roaming around the market. When they questioned them, the women confessed to have been involved in thefts. The police also recovered 35 lehanga sets from their possession,” said the SHO.

“The women further confessed that they used to find their targets during the day by impersonating as customers and burgle the shops night. They then used to sell the stolen dresses in the market,” he added.

A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

They were be produced before the court on Saturday and sent to one-day police custody.