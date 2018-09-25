Gangster Goru Bacha, 5 others acquitted in 2016 Ludhiana murder

A court on Tuesday acquitted gangster Gourav Sharma alias Goru Bacha and five other accused in a case of murder of a three-wheeler driver who was killed in broad daylight in Ludhiana in April 2016.

The others who were acquitted are Mandeep Singh, Vipan Kumar, Gurmeet Singh, Jatinder Singh and Arjun Singh.

During the trial, the Damyanti Devi, a key witness in the case and mother of the deceased, Vikrant Kumar, had turned hostile.

On April 7, 2016, a case under Sections 302 (murder), 506, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against Goru and others at the Dugri police station on the complaint of Vikas Kumar, the victim’s brother.

Kumar in his complaint had said the gangster and his accomplices shot Vikrant dead in full public view on April 7, 2016, after Goru entered into a heated argument with his brother over parking of their three-wheeler as he wanted to park his Mahindra Scorpio there.

The gangster lived in a rented accommodation in their neighbourhood.

Vikrant’s family had not cremated his body for 7 days demanding arrest of the accused. They staged protest against police.

Goru is facing a dozen of cases of murder, extortion, attempt to murder among others. Last year, he was arrested by Special task force (STF) dealing with gangsters. At present, he was lodged in jail.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 22:28 IST