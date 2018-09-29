Girl’s family kills boyfriend for honour in Phagwara, four arrested

A 26-year-old man was strangulated to death by the family of the girl he wanted to marry in Onkar Nagar here on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Umesh Kumar, 26, of Urban Estate, Phagwara. He worked as a security guard in a bank and was in a relationship with Madhu, 22, for past few years.

Police said both had eloped and stayed together in Panipat for two months. However, after family pressure, they returned to their homes on September 22.

The accused have been identified as Madhu, her brother Ajit Kumar, 24, father Ramesh Kumar and mother Kalawati.

The city police shifted the victim’s body at the civil hospital for postmortem.

Inquiry officer Jatinderjeet Singh said, as per the preliminary investigation, accused Ajit called the victim to his home in the morning for a meeting. There, he with the help of other family members, murdered him as they do not like his relations with the girl.

Phagwara superintendent of police Mandeep Singh said a case under Section 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against all four accused. They have been arrested.

