GMADA demolishes illegal structures along airport in Jagatpura village

Launching a major demolition drive against illegal constructions in proximity to the Chandigarh International Airport, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) razed around 75 structures in Jagatpura village on Friday.

Earlier, GMADA had identified 91 illegal constructions in Jagatpura along the airport and had issued notices to the dwellers.

Amid heated arguments between the owners of cattle sheds, local residents and GMADA officials, the demolition drive started at 10am in the village. The GMADA team was led by estate officer (regulatory) Amaninder Kaur Brar and was accompanied by 80 police personnel. Officials of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were also present during the drive.

The action came after the Punjab and Haryana high court had stayed all construction within 100 metres of the Chandigarh International Airport and had ordered GMADA to demolish all illegal structures within the barred zone and submit a status report. The IAF had expressed concern over the construction of illegal structures in close proximity to the airport, which had even blocked flow of water from the airbase drains and caused flooding of the airfield.

Locals protest

The residents and cattle shed owners argued and protested with the GMADA officials that there was a stay by the Punjab and Haryana high court on the demolition, except on properties where the owners have lost their cases. Dr Jaswinder Singh Hundal, running a dairy in the area, said, “GMADA is evicting us illegally. We will file a case of contempt against them.” But when the GMADA officials asked them to present such a stay order, the residents and dairy owners failed.

Dilbar Muhammad, who claimed to be living in the area for the last 14 years and operates a dairy, complained, “No warning was given to us before the drive. Now, where we will take our families and cattle?” Surender Kumar, a local resident, said, “We have nowhere to go now. GMADA should have informed us about the drive so we could have saved our belongings. Government should either acquire the land or give alternative place for us to live.”

Responding to local residents and dairy owners’ claim, Brar, said, “We had issued notices to vacate the properties to all the owners four days in advance. Earlier, we had given them opportunity to submit their representations and only after giving them the opportunity under the law we proceeded with the demolition drive.”

The drive was stopped at sunset and is expected to resume on the next working day, said GMADA officials.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 13:58 IST