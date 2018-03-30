Go-kart mishap: 44 days on, probe panel yet to submit report

One and a half month into Pinjore’s go-kart incident, inquiry ordered by Haryana tourism department is still inconclusive. The probe was marked a day after Bathinda woman Puneet Kaur had died when her hair got entangled in the vehicle’s wheel, tearing her scalp off, at an amusement park in Pinjore on February 14.

Head of three member probe panel Sudhanshu Gautam, also an additional managing director of Haryana Tourism Corporation, said he was expecting inquiry to finish within two weeks. “We have spoken to all stakeholders ever since the incident, including contractor besides conducting a ground inspection of the amusement park but victim’s husband and family is not forthcoming.” “We expect to record their statements soon and make a final report with conclusive outcome,” he said.

Sources, however, said panel visited the victim’s house in the first week of March but have not approached the family since then.On this, Gautam said, “We need to give some time to the family in such tragic scenario. I am sure that we will be able to talk to them soon and know their side of the story.”

He said,“We will submit an interim report incase a statement of family members is not recorded.” He said the panel report will not be an eye wash as it will make recommendations to avoid such tragedies in future.

While Gautam said it was hard to predict outcome of the probe at this stage, sources said the probe panel is doubtful on the manufacturing defects of the go-kart machines being used at the amusement park.

Other members in the panel include chief engineer KK Yadav and general manager (marketing) Dilawar Singh.

Meanwhile, police have not done much in this case except booking the contractor for negligence under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).A police official said findings of probe will be crucial for the follow up action.

