Haryana okays out-of-turn appointment to HCS, HPS for sports achievers

The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday decided that winners of gold, silver and bronze medals in the Olympics, world championships and Asian Games from the state would be eligible for out-of-turn appointment as officers in the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) and Haryana Police Service (HPS).

OTHER DECISIONS Ethanol plant in Panipat: The cabinet also okayed a second-generation ethanol plant of 100 kilolitre per day capacity, to be set up by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at Bohali in Panipat.

VAT relief on natural gas: The cabinet also gave nod to amend the schedule of rates under the Haryana Value Added Tax Act, 2003 regarding provisions made under it for natural gas.

The decision reduces VAT on industries using natural gas for manufacturing from 12.5% with surcharge to 6% with surcharge.

Old age allowance: It also decided that the benefit of old age allowance, if availed by hiding true information, will be recovered.

The cabinet also decided that the benefit given for the ineligible period will be recovered by way of deducting 50% amount from the monthly pension of the beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the government also decided that notices issued and FIRs registered against such beneficiaries will be withdrawn.

Job to martyr’s kin: Relaxing its policy about giving employment to the kin of martyrs, the cabinet decided to give government job to brother of a martyr sepoy Rajesh Kumar, who hailed from Nuna Majra village of Jhajjar district. Sepoy Rajesh Kumar, who was in the army, was martyred in Operation Rakshak in Jammu and Kashmir on September 3, 2001.

The out-of-turn appointees will be designated as HCS (sports) and HPS (sports).

Social justice minister Krishan Bedi said they would however be given the status of regular HCS and HPS officers after the passing of prescribed examination either by Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) or any other government agency.

As per the cabinet decision, Haryana sportspersons winning gold, silver and bronze in individual events in the Olympics, world championships (Olympic disciplines) and Asian Games would be entitled for a job in the HCS and HPS. Similarly, gold and silver winning sportspersons in team events at Olympics, world championships and Asian Games would also be entitled for the jobs in HCS and HPS. Those winning bronze in the team event would, however, be entitled to Group B employment.

State sportspersons winning gold at Commonwealth Games, international championships (Olympic disciplines), World University Games would be eligible for a Group A job in the individual as well as team events.

The cabinet also decided that gold winning sportspersons in other Asian championships would be entitled to Group B employment while the silver and bronze medal winners would be eligible for a Group C job.

The medal winning sportspersons should have played for Haryana at national level or have domicile status and should not have represented any other state other than Haryana at national level to be eligible for these jobs. Essential qualification or experience prescribed for the post in the service rules, other than qualifications of a technical or professional nature like law, medicine, engineering, will not be applicable at the time of the appointment.

However, the appointees may be required to complete specific courses or trainings within the probation period, which may be considered essential to discharge the responsibilities meant for the job, officials said.