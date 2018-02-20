HC seeks panel of officers to probe illegal mining in Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday asked the Punjab government to give a panel of officers who could be entrusted to probe the extent of illegal mining in the state and involvement of politicians and other high-profile people.

The high court was hearing a petition filed in 2012 by a Chandigarh resident Gurbir Pannu seeking investigation into alleged mining in Punjab. The PIL had alleged rampant mining across Punjab reportedly causing a loss of Rs 10,000 crore a year to the public exchequer.

During the hearing, the Punjab government told court that 43 FIRs have been registered against those indulging into illegal mining. Further government is in the process of finalizing a mining policy, it was informed. However, the court said that registration of FIRs against small illegal miners won’t serve any purpose if high profile persons behind it are not brought to book.

The matter has now been deferred for March 7, by when the state government is to submit names for the panel for probe. The petitioner’s advocate, RS Bains too have been asked to suggest names of officers.