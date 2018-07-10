Heat wave returns to Haryana, Punjab as monsoon plays truant

Heat wave conditions returned to many places in Haryana and Punjab today with the maximum temperatures settling above 40 degrees Celsius as monsoon played truant.

The southwest monsoon reached Punjab and Haryana, including their shared capital Chandigarh, on June 28, but there has not been any significant rainfall activity over the past week, the meteorological department said.

As a result, most parts of the states are witnessing above normal maximum temperatures, it added.

Bhiwani and Hisar in Haryana today recorded a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius and 41.1 degrees Celsius respectively, a Met department report said.

Narnaul reeled under sweltering heat as the maximum temperature settled at an uneasy 41.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal.

Ambala and Karnal recorded maximum temperatures of 36.3 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

In Punjab, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded a high of 36.6 degrees Celsius and 36.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

The maximum temperature in Amritsar settled at 35.4 degrees Celsius.

The states are likely to get relief with rains or thundershowers likely over the next two days, the Met department said.