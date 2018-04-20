High-velocity winds damage parts of Amritsar airport building

High-velocity winds experienced early Friday morning damaged different parts of the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport building in Amritsar.

With a change in weather conditions in North India resulting in rainfall and thunderstorm on Friday night, high-velocity winds have impacted normal life in the region.

At around 5.00 am, the arrival area near VIP lounge, ceiling of the immigration area, restaurant area and front gate arrival were hit by the strong gusts. This resulted in broken window panes as well as some damage to the ceiling. However, as per airport sources, in monetary terms the loss is not too high.