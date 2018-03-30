Hoshiarpur Congress worker among 15 booked for thrashing man

Police have booked a Congress worker from Mukerian, Sham Singh Shama, and 14 others for thrashing a Jalandhar resident, Bhisham Kapur, and his son Sumit mercilessly. Shama is said to be a close aide of Mukerian MLA Rajneesh Kumar Babbi.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday, was caught in a video and the video uploaded on the social media. In the video, Shama, along with other accused persons, was seen hitting Bhisham with sticks. The accused were also seen beating up Sumit while he was sitting in his car.

Bhisham and Sumit, who sustained fractures and serious injuries, are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jalandhar.

Raghuvir Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI)-cum-investigation officer (IO) said that there was a property dispute between Bhisham Kapur and Shama’s father Jaswant Singh, at whose behest the incident allegedly took place. Jaswant, however, was not present on the spot.

“Bhisham had won the case and wanted to acquire the three-acre land, which was allegedly encroached by Jaswant and the latter doesn’t want to vacate the land,” he said.

The ASI said that the accused persons are absconding and police are conducting raids to nab them.

The other accused have been identified as Jaswant Singh (Shama’s father), Gurnam Singh, Balwinder Singh and 11 unidentified persons, all residents of Mukerian. The Mukerian police have booked all the accused persons under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (offence committed in prosecution of common object), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).