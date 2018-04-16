Incentive: 55 Nabha farmers get over Rs 800 per acre for not burning stubble

As many as 55 farmers of Kallar Majri village in Nabha have received an incentive of over Rs 3.12 lakh for not burning paddy straw last year. Kallar Majri was projected as a model village at National Green Tribunal (NGT) by the then additional chief secretary MP Singh, where the state government recorded zero stubble burning.

The villagers were provided with multiple equipment for crop residue management. The farmers are now being paid the additional amount, Rs 800 per acre on an average, that they had spent to ensure no stubble burning is done in the area. Since the equipment was provided by the state, the farmers did not have to spend on them.

State nodal officer for crop residue management-cum-nodal officer court cases regarding stubble burning, Manmohan Kalia, said that Punjab will be provided Rs 665 crore, in two-year tenure, by the central government for keeping straw in the soil.

Bir Devinder, an activist who motivates villagers towards the practice of no stubble burning, said until the farmer is paid the cost of straw management, it will be difficult to stop straw burning.

The first instalment, of Rs 321 crore, will soon be provided, for buying equipment required for straw management. Over telephonic conversation, the officer concerned said that co-operative societies and registered farmer groups will be provided 80% subsidy on equipment only for in situ straw management (the next crop is sown directly, without extracting the stubble from the soil) from these funds.

A portion of the funds will be spent on demonstrations, advertisement and motivation towards no stubble burning.

The societies will give equipment to farmers on rental basis and recover the cost of equipment. The agriculture department has recommended Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) to pay farmers Rs 100 per quintal additional price, for the straw management.

It has been calculated that a farmer will spend around Rs 2,500 per acre on rent, fuel and other costs of the equipment, said Kalia. Incumbent additional chief secretary Vishwajeet Khanna has directed the department to run awareness for farmers.

Farmer Bir Devinder, an activist who motivates villagers towards the practice of no stubble burning, said that until the farmer is paid the cost of straw management, it will be difficult to stop the practice of straw burning in the state.