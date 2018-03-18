Inter-state gang of thieves busted with trio’s arrest in Ludhiana

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wing of Ludhiana police arrested three members of an inter-state gang from the New Madhopuri area on Friday following a tip-off and recovered 40 batteries of vehicles from their possession. Four members of the gang are still on the run.

Police said as many as 27 cases of theft have been traced against them at different police stations of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. The accused have been identified as Raman Kumar of Ferozepur, who is the gang leader, Bikram Singh alias Vicky of Salem Tabri and Sandeep Kumar alias Nikka of Ferozepur.

Cases against them A case was registered against the accused on Friday for allegedly fleeing with 27 car batteries by breaking the shutter of a motor agency at Samrala Chowk.

On March 2, the accused were booked for allegedly breaking open an ATM in Sahnewal and decamping with cash. Accused had allegedly stolen artificial jewellery and garland of currency notes from a shop. A case in this regard was registered at Division 8 police station.

Another case was registered against the accused in January for allegedly stealing 270 rolls of electricity wire and a mobile from a shop.

Their accomplices Vijay Kumar alias Ajay Kumar of Salem Tabri, Harandeep Singh of Ferozepur, Ravi Kumar and his brother Raju of Ferozepur are yet to be arrested.

As per the police, the accused used to break into shops and ATMs and run away with cash and valuables.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Rattan Singh Brar said as many as 27 cases against the accused have been traced so far. “The gang has committed thefts at many locations in Punjab, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. Moreover, they were declared proclaimed offenders after they jumped bail in around 12 cases,” he said.

Inspector Prem Singh, in-charge of the Crime Investigation Agency, said that in 2014, the accused were arrested for breaking an ATM of the Punjab National Bank at the Focal Point area. Eleven lakh cash was also recovered from their possession. But the accused jumped the bail and were later declared proclaimed offenders.

Police said that the accused are drug addicts and took to crime to fund their need for drugs.

Modus operandi

According to the police, the accused used to commit the crime between 12am and 3am. After finalising the location for theft, the accused used to recce the area and observe every moment. After 12am, they would go and lift the shutter of the shop using a jack. One of the members would go inside and hand over the things to other members waiting outside. In case of an ATM theft, the accused either used gas cutters or tied the door of the ATM machine with their car and drive away so that the door would break open after which they would take away with the cash.