IRCTC offers 12-day, 10 destinations religious tour package from Chandigarh at Rs 1,000 per day

Twelve days, ten destinations and Rs 1,000 per day, an economical religious tour package 'Seven Jyotirling Yatra' for tricity residents is being offered by Indian Railways and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The package will cost Rs 11,340 per person.

The package comprises of ten destinations— Omkareshwer, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Dwarka, Nageshwar, Somnath, Trayambakeshwar, Shirdi, Bhimashankar, Grishneshwar. The Seven Jyotirling train NZBD217 will depart from Chandigarh railway station on April 18 at 7am.

7 DAY TOUR ON APRIL 19 PACKAGE NAME Shiv-Shani and Sai Darshan

TRAIN Superfast Express-22456

PLACES Shirdi, Trimbakeshwar, Panchwati, Grishneshwar and Ellora

COST Rs 19,580 per person

The tour package is inclusive of the facilities like journey by sleeper class train, accommodation in non-AC dormitories/ hall, vegetarian food (breakfast, lunch and dinner), tour escort and security on train and tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots.

Bookings for the Jyotirling tourist train is available online on the official website of IRCTC and also at the zonal office in Sector 34.

IRCTC regional office spokesperson Shubham Arya said, “In Jyotirling tour package, we have 800 seats out of which 50% are reserved by tricity residents.”

The official added 11 coaches have a capacity of 784 seats in the train.

The interested residents can book their tickets directly through the official website of IRCTC or can visit the regional office of IRCTC in Sector 34 and can also contact the office at 0172-4645795.

Seven-day tour to cover Shirdi, Ellora on April 19

Meanwhile, on April 19, IRCTC is offering a seven-day tour to religious destinations in Maharashtra, including Shirdi, Trimbakeshwar, Panchwati, Grishneshwar and Ellora.

The tour includes air-conditioned travel and stay besides food and escort, costing ₹19,580, per person.

The package name is Shiv-Shani and Sai Darshan and the Superfast Express-22456 Charter Coach will depart from Chandigarh railway station on April 19 at 7:40pm. Besides AC charter coach, the tour includes AC accommodation in a hotel at Shirdi having three star facilities as per itinerary.

Shirdi houses the famous Sai temple, a shrine built over Sai Baba’s samadhi in 1922. Other destinations covered in the tour package are Trimbakeshwar, Panchwati, Grishneshwar and Ellora.