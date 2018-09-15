Jewellery worth crores of rupees looted in Amritsar

A group of five to six unidentified armed men looted gold ornaments worth crores of rupees from a jewellery shop in Guru Bazar here on Saturday night.

The incident took place at around 7:40pm at Prem Kumar and Sons jewellery shop after the robbers entered the shop as customers.

As per the police, before leaving the spot, the robbers fired some shots in the air.

Though owner of the shop Prem Kumar didn’t talk to the media after the robbery, but the president of jewellers’ association Ashwini Kumar Kale Shah said the looted ornaments could be worth around Rs 6 crore.

Ashwini, the owner of the shop next to where the crime took place, said, “At 7:40 pm, five to six men entered the shop as customers. Prem Kumar, 65, and his son Munish Kumar were in the shop. The robbers first asked Munish to show them a gold ‘kara’ and a chain. As soon as he showed them the items, the robbers took out pistols and fired two shots inside the shop. They then collected all the jewellery and fled.”

Ashwani said he was busy with his customers and came out after hearing the noise. “When I came out of my shop, the robbers were fleeing from the spot. Before leaving they also fired two shots in the air.”

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Jagmohan Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-crime) Harjit Singh, ADCP (City-1) Jagjit Singh Walia visited the crime scene.

The police were scanning the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the market. Before fleeing the spot, the robbers also took away the DVR of the CCTV camera inside the shop. Recordings of a CCTV camera in the market show the robbers firing in the area while fleeing.

DCP Jagmohan Singh said the owner of the shop is yet to ascertain the worth of the looted jewellery. “On the complaint of the shopowner, we will register a case at Kotwali police station,” he said.

This is the second robbery in the market in last three months. In May, three assailants robbed a jeweller of gold worth Rs 33 lakh and Rs 2 lakh cash. The police, however, solved that case.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 23:15 IST