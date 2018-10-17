‘Jilted in love’, 18-year-old girl sets herself ablaze in Amritsar

Four days after a girl attempted suicide by setting herself ablaze, police booked a youth for attempt to murder on Wednesday. The girl, who claimed she was in a relationship with the accused, made a bid on her life at Narayangarh village on Saturday, which falls under the Gharinda police station.

Police said the girl’s family was unaware about the reason behind her suicide attempt. “After the girl regained consciousness, she informed her family about the incident and they approached the police on Tuesday,” said sub-inspector (SI) Daljit Kaur, who is investigating the case.

The accused has been identified as Gagandeep Singh, 22, of Narayangarh village.

The case was registered on the statement of the 18-year-old victim. “I and Gagandeep wanted to marry but on Saturday he broke-up with me. I told him that I would commit suicide by taking something, but to no avail. At night, when I was alone at home, the accused came and supplied me a bottle of petrol and told me to commit suicide. Now, I want him to be punished,” she said.

The girl’s mother said, “Soon after knowing about the incident, we reached home and rushed her to Guru Nanak Dev hospital.”

Dr Amanpreet Singh said, “The girl sustained 80% burn injury. She is out of danger now.”

“On the victim’s statement, a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who is absconding,” SI Daljit Kaur said.

