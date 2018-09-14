Junior world championship: Chandigarh shooter Udhayveer strikes gold

City shooter Udhayveer Sidhu, 16, won both the individual and team gold in the junior men’s 25m pistol event on the penultimate day of the 52nd International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship held in Changwon, Korea, on Thursday.

With this, India’s total medal tally in the championship reached 24.

Udhayveer shot 296 in the rapid-fire stage and scored a total of 587 points to grab the top honours. He had shot 291 on Wednesday in the precision stage.

Twin delight

Indian team comprising Udhayveer (581), his twin brother Vijayveer Sidhu (568) and Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu also won the team gold with a combined score of 1,736. They were six points clear of the silver winning China.

Earlier this year, Udhayveer had won individual bronze in 25m pistol and team gold with a new world record and team bronze in the 10m air pistol at the ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup in Germany.

Both brothers are students of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 16, and are coached by DS Chandel at the Panjab University shooting range.

Their family had moved to Chandigarh from Mansa in Punjab a few years ago to ensure better coaching facilities and practice environment for them.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 11:04 IST