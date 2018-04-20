Khalistan Liberation Force chief Mintoo’s body handed over to family

A day after Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Harminder Singh Mintoo died of cardiac arrest in the Patiala central jail, his body was handed over to his family on Thursday.

A panel of doctors conducted autopsy at government Rajindera Hospital in the presence of judicial magistrate. Members of radical organisations gathered outside the mortuary, but police stopped them from entering the premises.

Mintoo’s last rites will be held on Friday. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday demanded a probe to ascertain the reason behind Mintoo’s death.

Mintoo’s mother Gurdev Kaur, brothers Satwinder Singh and Lakhwinder Singh, reached the city from Goa on Thursday afternoon to claim his body, which was then taken to his ancestral village Dalli of Jalandhar district. Mintoo had been kept in a special isolated cell. He collapsed, was given first-aid and sent to Rajindra Hospital for treatment. He died on the way to hospital in the ambulance.

He was a heart patient and was being treated at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, for several months.

