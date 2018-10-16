Kidnapped child rescued in Sangrur after 6 days; 3 held

Police on Tuesday rescued a three-month-old boy six days after he was kidnapped from Gharachon village in Sangrur district and arrested three people, including two women, in this connection.

The child was recovered from Benra village of Dhuri subdivision in the district and handed over to his parents.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg told mediapersons that the prime accused has been identified as Kuldeep Khan, 29, a resident of Ratia town in Fatehabad district of Haryana.

“The accused is married and has no child. Apart from his wife Gurmeet Kaur, he also has a live-in relationship with Manjit Kaur of Mansa,” he said.

“Khan came to the residence of Ajaib Singh of Gharachon on October 10. He convinced him that he was their distant relative and later kidnapped his grandson, Shivjot Singh, and fled the village,” Garg said.

“After kidnapping the child, he stayed at his residence in Ratia for three days and thereafter he took the child to the Naina Devi temple to receive the deity’s blessings. He was also accompanied by his wife Gurmeet and live-in partner Manjit,” the SSP said.

He said the police received a tip-off that after paying obeisance at the Naina Devi temple, they will proceed to Benra village to visit some their relatives. The cops nabbed them at a check-post on the outskirts of the village, he added. “We also recovered a police uniform from his Alto car, with fake registration number of Haryana.”

All the three accused have been booked under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, some of Khan’s relatives live around 4 km from the house of the family of kidnapped child at Gharachon and he used to visit them often.

The accused has a criminal background and was already booked in 18 criminal cases, including those of theft and cheating. He was convicted in 11 cases and had been declared proclaimed offender (PO) in two cases registered in Mansa and Jakhal, the police said.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 22:20 IST