Kohar’s son is SAD candidate for Shahkot bypoll

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Wednesday, declared former minister Ajit Singh Kohar’s son, Naib Singh Kohar, as the party candidate for Shahkot assembly bypoll.

The seat has been vacant since Kohar, 78, died of cardiac arrest on February 4. Constitutionally, elections need to be held within six months of a vacancy.

Sukhbir also welcomed Amarjit Singh Thind, who had contested the 2017 assembly elections on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket, into the SAD. Thind said he had switched sides following AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Taking a dig at the recent disbursement of funds in the constituency, Sukhbir said, “The Congress is giving funds to the constituency only because of the bypolls. After the election, this government would give nothing, like other cities.”