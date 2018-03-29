 Kohar’s son is SAD candidate for Shahkot bypoll | punjab | jalandhar | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 29, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Kohar’s son is SAD candidate for Shahkot bypoll

The seat has been vacant since Kohar, 78, died of cardiac arrest on February 4. Constitutionally, elections need to be held within six months of a vacancy.

punjab Updated: Mar 29, 2018 16:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Naib Singh Kohar
Naib Singh Kohar

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Wednesday, declared former minister Ajit Singh Kohar’s son, Naib Singh Kohar, as the party candidate for Shahkot assembly bypoll.

The seat has been vacant since Kohar, 78, died of cardiac arrest on February 4. Constitutionally, elections need to be held within six months of a vacancy.

Sukhbir also welcomed Amarjit Singh Thind, who had contested the 2017 assembly elections on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket, into the SAD. Thind said he had switched sides following AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Taking a dig at the recent disbursement of funds in the constituency, Sukhbir said, “The Congress is giving funds to the constituency only because of the bypolls. After the election, this government would give nothing, like other cities.”

more from punjab
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you