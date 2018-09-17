Lalli Majithia’s nephew among 31 booked for assaulting SAD worker

Police booked senior Congress leader from Majitha constituency Sukhjinder Raj Singh ‘Lalli’ Majithia’s nephew Akashdeep Singh among six Congress workers and 25 unidentified persons for assaulting a SAD worker in Sadpur village.

The news comes a day after former minister of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Majitha MLA Bikram Singh Majithia, along with party workers, sat on a dharna outside Jandiala police station against the assault of the party worker.The protesters accused the Congress leaders of ‘disrupting the SAD campaign during the ongoing Panchayat polls.’

The other accused persons have been identified as Jasmittar Singh, Jugraj Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Mohan Singh, Raja Harninder Singh.The police are yet to ascertain the identity of 25 others.

The case was registered on the complaint of SAD worker Sandeep Singh of Chogawan village.

In his complaint to the police, Sandeep said, “SAD candidate for block samiti election, Sawinder Kaur with her son Amrik Singh, was campaigning in Sadpur village on Sunday and I was also accompanying them.”

“When I was leaving the sarpanch’s house, the accused started abusing me. Fearing for my life, I went inside the sarpanch’s house again, however they followed me in and started thrashing me. They also tossed my turban,” he said.

Sub-inspector (SI) Mehar Singh said, “A case under Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.”

Meanwhile, Lali Majithia, who fought against Bikram in Majitha constituency on Congress’ ticket, conducted a press conference on Monday, here. He alleged that the police registered a fake case against the Congress workers. He said, “The case was registered under the pressure of SAD workers’ protest, however people who have been booked were not present in the village on Sunday.”

He said, “SAD candidate Sawinder’s son Amrik Singh and a SAD worker Ravi Sidhu were distributing cash and other essential commodities to lure voters in Sadpur village when they were only stopped by some Congress workers there. No Congress worker thrashed any SAD worker.”

When asked why Congress workers didn’t lodge complaint against those who were ‘distributing cash’, he said he was out of station and will pursue the matter.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 22:25 IST