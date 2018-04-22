Ludhiana: Mason held for sodomising 5-year-old boy

A 30-year-old mason was arrested for allegedly sodomised a 5-year-old boy of his neighbour at Kheri village here on Friday. At the time of the incident, the victim was alone at home. The boy’s mother, with the help of the villagers, nabbed the accused and handed him to the police.

The boy is student of upper kindergarten class. His father is also a mason. The accused was a frequent visitor to their house and the boy used to address him as ‘chachu’ (uncle).

The Sadar Police have registered a case against the accused Sandeep Singh under Sections 4, 5, 6, 7 , 8 and 9 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital for the medical examination. The police were waiting for the medical examination of the victim to confirm the crime. According to the police, more sections could be added in the FIR, after the medical examination report comes.

The case has been registered following the statement of the victim’s mother.

In her complaint, she stated that she had gone to work on Friday, while her 5-year-old son was alone at home. In the afternoon, when she came home she was shocked to see the accused sodomising her son. One seeing him, the accused tried to flee, but she raised alarm and he was caught.

ASI Pritpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “Police arrested the accused from the spot. After the medical examination of the child, they could add more sections against the accused in the FIR.”