Made in Chandigarh: Best city, lucky people, says leading cardiologist Dr Gurpreet Wander

Name : Dr Gurpreet S Wander

Age : 58 years

Designation

I am professor and head of the Department of Cardiology at the Hero DMC Heart Institute at Dayanand Medical College & Hospital in Ludhiana.

Hometown

I was born in Amritsar, and spent my childhood in Patiala. Now I work and live in Ludhiana. Since I have spent a lot of time here, I like to call Ludhiana my hometown.

Education

I did MBBS with honours at Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjabi University, from 1977 to 1981. Following this, I specialised in the field of medicine at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, from 1983 to 1985. It was while doing my MD that I decided to do DM in Cardiology at the institute itself from 1986 to 1987. Thus, I ended up spending four very rewarding years in the City Beautiful.

My Chandigarh connect

I got married in Chandigarh. My wife’s father, who was in the army, used to live in the city those days. I still remember our wedding ceremony at Hotel Mountview, which has always been a great hit with Chandigarhians. I did my post-graduation and specialisation in cardiology from PGIMER and have very fond memories of the institute.

Area of expertise

I am very passionate about cardiology. I chose this specialty when as a resident of medicine, I realised that the maximum difference can be made in this branch. Few people know it, but coronary artery disease is the most common non-communicable disease. One-third of adults succumb to coronary artery disease. I felt drawn to it as I thought I would be able to make a difference in many lives.

My secret sauce

I live the saying that you should keep your eyes on the stars and have your feet on the ground. I am always trying to get the best from the frontiers of medicine for my patients.

The turning point

The look of hope and love in the eyes of my patients and attendants inspires me to serve with more passion and make myself professionally more competent.

What I owe to Chandigarh

I met many medical graduates from other states thanks to my four years in Chandigarh. Today I have friends all over the country due to PGIMER.

Things I like to do when I visit Chandigarh

I like walking around the Sector 17 market. It is truly the heartbeat of Chandigarh. There are many memories attached to this sector. It is one place where we used to hang out as youngsters. It had everything, from good food to great shopping. The trees and the blue sky only add to the vibe.

How has the city changed?

It has become more crowded. There are far too many cars on the roads now. Traffic jams are becoming common and at times you have to wait for two-three green lights. This is not the Chandigarh I lived in during the early 1980s.

Change I want to see in the city

Even though the increasing rush on the roads is not pleasant, I still think Chandigarh is the best city in the country. The planning that went into the city and the greenery that is being maintained even today are praiseworthy. Those who live here are very lucky.

The best advice I ever got

Don’t try to change others. Know them better, accept them as they are, and alter your expectations. Then bring a change in yourself. This is one advice that has always proved useful to me. I try and follow it as much as I can.

My advice to youngsters in my field

You are the representatives of a profession, which is traditionally accepted as the noblest of all and you need to be worthy of it. Don’t be in a hurry, success will follow you if you work hard, and are sincere to your job. Continue to acquire skills and keep updated with the latest developments. Never do anything that is immoral, unethical or illegal. Serve your patients with love and empathy, with evidence-based medicine, good communication skills and with high moral and ethical standards.