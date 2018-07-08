Man held for 15-year-old schoolgirl’s rape in Chandigarh

A 24-year-old Mullanpur resident has been arrested for raping a 15-year-old Chandigarh school student.

The accused has been identified as Iqbal, alias Nonnu, 24. Police said he works with a private company making insulated wires.

The victim’s paternal grandmother had lodged a complaint with the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) alleging that the accused had raped the girl and was now harassing her.

In her compliant, the grandmother said the girl, who was studying in Class 9 in a private school in Chandigarh, came in contact with the accused when she used to go for tuitions. The accused, who identified himself as Nonnu, allegedly befriended her and the two had been meeting for a few months.

The grandmother alleged the accused had taken the girl to a botanical garden near Sarangpur in Chandigarh in December 2017 and tried to apply ‘sindur’ on her forehead, to which she resisted.

The accused later allegedly gave her a drink laced with intoxicants and raped her. He even clicked her objectionable pictures, the grandmother told police.

The victim reportedly refused to meet the accused again and upon returning home told the family about what had transpired.

However, later, the accused started harassing the victim and even threatened her while she was returning from school, the complaint states.

As a result, the girl stopped going to school in February 2018 and was sent to her maternal grandparents in Delhi, but the accused kept threatening her using social media and forcing her to marry him.

The accused allegedly even threatened to kill the victim’s brother and upload her pictures on the internet.

“We have arrested Iqbal for raping the girl, on her grandmother’s complaint,” said Deepkamal Singh, Kharar deputy superintendent of police.

After his arrest, Iqbal reportedly told police that he has not been in touch with the girl since December 2017. He said the two were in a relationship for a few months but parted ways after her family objected.

A case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered at the Mullanpur police station.

The accused was produced in court, which sent him to three-day police custody. The victim’s medical examination besides ossification test has been conducted as well.